The Union County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon was searching for a man who was involved in a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol was involved in the pursuit around 12:30 on State Highway 15 South, Edwards said.
The stolen vehicle turned on County Road 101 and was later found in a bottom at the end of County Road 100 in the woods, Edwards said.
Authorities were searching woods, fields and creeks for the suspect, Edwards added. They were looking for the suspect around County Roads 87, 47, 101 and 102.
The stolen vehicle was a Nissan Armada.
The suspect’s name was unknown, but he was described as a white male with tattoos down one arm.
Those with information are asked to call 911.