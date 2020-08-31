The Union County Sheriff’s Office has made a number of felony arrests in recent days.
Kenneth Bullard, 24, of Myrtle, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault, according to Sheriff’ Jimmy Edwards.
Bullard allegedly kicked in the door of the victim’s residence and went inside and assaulted him, Edwards said.
The alleged incident occurred Aug. 26 on County Road 87 in the Ingomar community, said Edwards.
The victim went to the hospital, Edwards added.
Bullard’s bond was set at $50,000.
In another case, Chad Simmons, 48, of East Union, was arrested Friday for two counts of sale of methamphetamine, Edwards said.
Simmons is on probation, and a hold has been placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Edwards said.
In another arrest, Lisa Carol Smith, 53, of East Union, was arrested Friday and charged with touching a child for lustful purposes, Edwards said. Her bond was set at $20,000.
There is also another defendant in the case along with Smith. David Smith, 28, of East Union, was charged with sexual battery, Edwards said. David Smith’s bond was set at $50,000.
There was one victim in the case under the age of 16, the sheriff said.
And in another case, Michael Johnson, 52, of Booneville, was arrested Sunday night in the Blue Springs community as a result of a traffic stop. Johnson was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the sheriff said.