The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will travel through New Albany on State Highway 15 on March 10 at approximately 3:25 p.m.
People who want to see the Wall travel through town should be on the highway in New Albany by 2:55 p.m. March 10.
The Wall will be escorted by about 100 motorcycles, the highway patrol, a patriot truck and the sheriff’s office.
The replica wall is going to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 17136 Highway 5 in Ashland.
It will be on display in Ashland from March 12-15. The Wall will be open 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. March 15.
There will be a ceremony at the Wall on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, and it will include a flyover by the Columbus Air Force Base. U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and retired Gen. Al Hopkins will be the speakers.
The Wall that Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
It is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet tall at its highest point. The Wall honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War.
The Wall consists of 58,276 names of servicemen and women who died in Vietnam.