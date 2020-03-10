The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall traveled through New Albany on State Highway 15 on its way to Ashland on Tuesday.
There was a large motorcycle and law enforcement escort for the Wall That Heals.
A large truck carried the Wall, and some people stood along Highway 15 and waved U.S. flags. The escort for the wall started in Pontotoc.
The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile education center.
The exhibit is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.
It honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War.
The wall consists of 58,276 names of servicemen and women who died in Vietnam.
The exhibit will be on display at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 17136 Highway 5, Ashland. It will be open Thursday through Sunday 24 hours a day. It will close at 2 p.m. Sunday.