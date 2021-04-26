Walk recognizes Autism Awareness in New Albany Apr 26, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A walk in recognition of Autism Awareness Month was held Saturday, April 24 on the Tanglefoot Trail in New Albany. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Awareness Autism New Albany Tanglefoot Trail Month Walk Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 76° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Partly cloudy. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: April 26, 2021 @ 1:51 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New-albany-news Walk recognizes Autism Awareness in New Albany 1 hr ago Education NAES students learn measuring 1 hr ago Education West Union Attendance Center Honor Roll 2 hrs ago New-albany-news Baptist Hospital Baby Fair is May 1 2 hrs ago Education Ingomar Honor Roll 2 hrs ago Education Grant purchases light tables for kindergarten students 2 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette