The Mound City area in eastern Union County will soon have better water service thanks to a project underway now.
Dozens of homes in the area currently get water from wells, but the project will let them tie into New Albany’s system.
Paul Smithey, who lives in the Mound City area, is looking forward to connecting to the city water system.
“I’m ready for it,” said Smithey, who currently gets his water from a well. “We have a lot of sand out of those wells.”
Tying into the city system will also provide a constant source of water, Smithey said.
The area that will be served by the project has been unable to get city water service previously because of its high elevation. There has not been enough pressure to serve the area in the past, said Bill Mattox, general manager of New Albany Light, Gas and Water.
But this project involves installing a pump station to push the water uphill to serve the homes. About two miles of waterlines will also be added. Most of the waterlines will run adjacent to Highway 348.
About 30 to 35 houses will be served by the new project, and people in the area have wanted water service for years, Mattox noted.
Thanks to a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant and about $60,000 in matching funds from the city water system, the project is now a reality.
“It is a good project,” said Mattox. “The reliability will be there, and the quality will be a lot better.”
John David Smith, who lives in the Mound City area, agreed that the project will be good for the community. He currently shares a well with his mother-in-law next door and has issues with water pressure. Connecting to the city water system will provide better water pressure, he noted.
“I think it will improve our land value,” Smith said. “It really will help us in the future.”
Smith sold some of his land to let the project happen because, “I thought it would help the whole community around here.”
Now if people want to build a house in the area, they will have access to good water and won’t have to dig an expensive well, Smith added.
“I’m very happy with it, “Smith said. “It’s a blessing for everybody.”
The area that will be served by the project already gets electric and natural gas services from the city. The water project could be done in a couple of months, Mattox added.