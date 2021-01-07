Oxford, MS (38655)

Today

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.