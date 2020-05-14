As dining rooms, salons and gyms begin to reopen their doors to the public, some churches are still not holding in-person services, but that could change soon.
First Baptist Church of New Albany will not have in-person services for at least the rest of this month, said Pastor Andrew Chesteen.
This coming Sunday will mark 10 weeks that First Baptist Church has not had in-person services. The experience has been challenging, but it has also been an opportunity to learn and grow and to “be better in the days ahead,” Chesteen added.
Nothing is finalized in terms of when First Baptist Church of New Albany will begin having in-person services once again, Chesteen added.
“We’re making plans that have to be approved,” Chesteen said. “I’ll have those finalized next week.”
Usually, First Baptist Church of New Albany has two morning services with an average total attendance of 515 people between the two services.
First Baptist Church has been delivering church services online over Facebook as well as on MaxxSouth Channel 44 and on AM radio.
Chesteen said he is still trying to connect with his congregation throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been calling our church members and just trying to stay connected as best we can," Chesteen said.
First Baptist Church is also in the process of making decisions regarding Vacation Bible School for this coming summer.
“We’re not sure exactly what we’ll do for that just yet,” he said. “We will have some form of Vacation Bible School.”
Tim Prather, pastor at First United Methodist Church in New Albany, said things have been going well at his church despite the coronavirus pandemic. Services have been available online on the church’s website or on Facebook.
Prather said his church may return to in-person services around June 7 or June 14. He said the church has a health advisory team of doctors, nurses and lay leaders who will meet Sunday afternoon.
Once the church does resume in-person services there will be an effort to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks may also be provided for people.
“It won’t be quite the same, but it will be a step back toward normal,” Prather said.
It’s been very challenging not having the congregation there in person, said Prather.
“Not being able to see the church family has been very tough in many ways,” he said.
Prather still feels as though the church is connecting with the congregation with texts and phone calls.
“But it’s never the same as seeing people once or twice a week in worship and church,” Prather said. “I think our congregation has done its best to try to stay connected to friends and loved ones within the community of faith certainly.”
This coming Sunday will mark about the tenth week that First United Methodist has not held in-person services.
Prather noted that the church has never really closed but has just been “doing things in a different way and reaching people in different ways. Ministry has still continued through this.”
He said the church has been feeding people and holding online Bible studies. Sunday school classes are meeting online, he added.
“We’ve had some good mission opportunities during this time as well,” Prather said.
The total average Sunday attendance at First United Methodist is about 330.
It looks as though First United Methodist Church will not have in-person Vacation Bible School, said Prather.
“We’ll being doing some kind of virtual Bible school for parents and kids to engage in,” Prather said.