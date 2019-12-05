Vehicles that come to Windham’s Body Shop for repairs are treated with the utmost care.
The cars and trucks go through a very detailed process to make sure they are fixed correctly and efficiently.
A “blueprint” or “repair plan” is formulated for vehicles at Windham Body Shop, 818 W. Bankhead St.
Owner Robbie Windham said his shop is a “process-driven collision repair facility.” Everything in the shop, including tools and part carts, are in certain locations to keep everything organized and running smoothly, he noted.
Photos are taken of the damaged vehicle parts, and employees make sure those parts available. This way there are not issues in terms of the new parts arriving.
The goal of the collision repair process is to catch problems on the front end so issues do not arise when it comes time to put the vehicle back together.
When the new parts come in, they are compared side by side with the damaged parts to make sure they are correct. It is called a “mirror match.”
In the end, the process helps vehicles go through the shop a lot faster, said Windham.
The shop also scans vehicles when they come in and before they leave the shop. This ensures that repair codes were not generated when the vehicle was being fixed. If repair codes do appear, Windham Body Shop will make sure they are taken care of.
Scanning the vehicle also provides information related to the original equipment manufacturer and how the repairs should be done. Windham Body Shop wants to put everything back exactly the way it came when the vehicle was manufactured. For instance, even the welds are put back the same way they were at the factory.
Windham Body Shop wants to make sure the restored vehicle can withstand a crash as well as it could have right after it was built. That’s why the shop follows the repair procedures and uses the correct equipment, said Windham.
Much of the work the business does is related to insurance claims. The shop also does some jobs for individuals as well.
The business can do large jobs such as completely restoring a vehicle and can also fix smaller problems like window regulators and door handles.
It helps handle claims through insurance companies to make sure everything is fixed correctly.
Windham Body Shop offers a lifetime warranty on repairs.
Windham thinks the quality of the shop’s work is “second to none.” The employees have various certifications related to welding and painting and undergo continuing education.
Windham Body Shop has been in business for 28 years and does any type of body, frame or paint work. The shop can also fix mechanical problems caused in a collision. Windham said he always liked working on cars in high school and then went to Northeast Mississippi Community College where he earned a degree in collision repair.
People should bring their vehicles to Windham Body Shop because of the quality of the work and the speed of the repairs, he said. Windham said he and his employees take the time to look at the repair procedures to make sure they are done correctly. He will also go to bat for the customer with insurance companies to make sure people get the highest quality repair.
He has access to rental cars for the customers’ convenience.
Windham Body Shop can be reached at 662-534-0865.