Jessica Winston is running for the position of Ward 1 New Albany alderwoman as a Democrat.
Winston is a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School and grew up in New Albany. She is currently employed by the Union County Library System.
She decided to run for alderwoman after seeing what went on in the election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“It just seemed like there was so much hate,” Winston said.
She felt as though she couldn’t make a difference in Washington, D.C., but “I knew that I could make a difference here where I grew up . . .”
She said she is a hard worker who wants to hear the wants and needs of the people.
“I want to show that you don’t have to hate, you don’t have to lie, you don’t have to make promises you can’t keep. All you need to do is be a person for the people,” Winston said. “That’s actually my slogan, ‘a person for the people.’”
She said there are many things she wants to accomplish if elected.
“I can work for the community,” Winston said. “I can work for the women and the children to allow them to see that they can be better.”
She wants the city to add more streetlights and fix potholes. She also wants children to spend their time in positive ways.
“I saw some kids playing in a ditch,” Winston said. “That’s not safe.”
The ditch was right by the road, and the children could have been hit by a car, she added.
“We need places where these children can go no matter their economic status,” Winston said.
She would also like to help the homeless.
“I feel like we could use the budget in the city to possibly come up with a homeless shelter because there’s a lot of people who really don’t have a place to stay,” Winston said. “Maybe we can be the ones to help.”
There is an old building on State Highway 15 that could possibly be converted into a homeless shelter with the help of grants, Winston said.
She said there are enough restaurants in town. She said she is concerned about the parents who have to work and can’t afford daycare. Those children need a place to go, she said.
“I’m really looking at the children; I’m thinking about the single mothers that will need help,” she said. “I’ve proven in the past that I can get things done. I’m not just going to talk about it. You can talk all you want to, but if you don’t do the work it’s null and void.”
Winston said change is needed and that she wants to be a voice for the people.
“What can we do to make New Albany great?” she asked. “What can we do to make New Albany better? We say we’re the Fair and Friendly City. Let’s be the Fair and Friendly City, all the way around, not just in one way but all the way around.”
Winston said people should vote for her because she sincerely wants to help the city and is not just looking for a title.
“I want to show young girls—black, white or brown—that they can do whatever they want to do. I want to be an influence,” Winston said. “I just want a fair and friendly election.”
There are several large issues facing the city, said Winston, adding, “I think the money is not going where it should go.”
As an alderwoman she said she would ask, “Are we really thinking about the budget? Are we really thinking about the people?”
Furthermore, Winston said, “I think that several parts of town get better treatment than other sides. If we’re going to take care of the city, let’s take care of all of the city, the whole city.”
A drug rehabilitation facility is also needed in New Albany, said Winston.
“There’s a lot of people who are on drugs,” Winston said. “That’s another big issue right now is the drugs, not just with the black people, with the white people too. It’s bad. We’ve got to figure out why they’re on drugs. Is it because they’re bored? Is it because they don’t have anything to do?”
There should be more opportunities in New Albany for people to learn a trade, she said, adding that a lot of people drop out of high school and have babies early.
Ultimately, Winston said, “I just want everybody to be treated fairly.” If that happens, then people won’t feel like there is division, she said.
She plans on going door to door and getting to know people personally to find out what they want.
“We all want to see New Albany do better,” Winston said.
Winston said she is also an author and motivational speaker. Her parents are Joe Mathis and Gerri Mathis.