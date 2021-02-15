New Albany and Union County officials reported Monday morning that no major issues have happened as a result of the winter storm.
“We’ve had a few wrecks, but it’s been kind of unusually quiet,” said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson. “I don’t think there are a lot of businesses open today.”
The chief said extra officers came in to make sure the department could cover everything.
Normally, when there is a winter storm the police department spends a lot of time Interstate 22 with traffic crashes, he said.
“That has really not been the case so far,” Robertson said.
He suggested that everyone stay in and not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the roads are really hazardous, and there have been reports of some wrecks. None of the wrecks have been serious as far as he knows. He advised people to stay home.
“It’s getting pretty tough out there,” the sheriff said.
Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton said there have been no major problems in the county. There have not been any trees down, Clayton said.
“We’re in good shape right at the moment,” Clayton said.
He said officials were out making sure no vehicles are stranded in ditches or roadways.
Garbage in the county will be picked up as soon as the roads are clear, Clayton said, adding that county offices would be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The roads are a “solid sheet of ice” about 2 inches thick said, Clayton.
New Albany Light, Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox said there have been no major electrical problems associated with the storm.
“So far everything is holding up pretty well,” Mattox said, adding that there does not appear to be much ice on the trees.
There have not been problems with trees falling on the power lines or the lines breaking, he said. But he cautioned that conditions could change quickly.
New Albany Mayor Tim Kent said garbage would not be picked up Tuesday, Feb. 16 and that city offices would also be closed Tuesday.
Kent said the street department has been trying to treat the city streets, but conditions have made the work difficult.
New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said Monday night was expected to be very cold. People need to "really pay attention and practice fire safety," Whiteside said.
It is important to make sure heating units are working properly, Whiteside said. Extension cords should not be used on space heaters, and items should be kept at least 3 feet away from portable heaters, he said.
"Stay off the roads; they're still bad," Whiteside added.