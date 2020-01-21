A 32-year-old woman was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated assault after she allegedly fired gunshots inside a mobile home, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Jessica Vandiver, of Holcomb, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault and one count of attempted aggravated domestic violence, Edwards said.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call early Saturday around 4:30 a.m. in connection with the incident.
Vandiver allegedly entered the residence and fired three shots with a 9-millimeter pistol.
The incident occurred on Highway 9 in Blue Springs.
One of the shots went through the clothes dryer and the other two went into the floor, the sheriff added.
Three people were inside the home at the time of the incident, Edwards noted.
Vandiver’s bond was set at $45,000.
No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff said.