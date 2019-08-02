A Union County woman was charged with aggravated domestic violence after a vehicle crash Thursday in New Albany, Police Chief Chris Robertson said.
The suspect, Daphne Swayney, 30, “basically rammed her vehicle into the vehicle her husband was driving,” the chief said.
The chief said the couple was going through a divorce. No one had to be transported to the hospital after the incident, but both vehicles were totaled, the chief added.
The incident occurred on Randolph Street around 5 p.m.
Swayney was taken to the Union County Jail and charged. Her bond was set at $5,000.