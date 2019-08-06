A woman has been charged with DUI-child endangerment, according to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
A driver's license checkpoint was being conducted at Davis and Braselman roads Friday night. Officers came into contact with 30-year-old Kimberly Hudspeth, the driver of a vehicle.
Raymond Barnes, 37, County Road 88, New Albany, was a passenger in the vehicle. There was also a 17-month-old child in the vehicle, Robertson said.
Officers became suspicious after speaking with Hudspeth and asked for consent to search. Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were found, Robertson said.
Barnes had a seizure while the traffic stop was being conducted, and an ambulance was called.
Hudspeth of Memphis was charged with DUI-child endangerment, DUI 1st, no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Barnes was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The child was released to child protection services, Robertson added.