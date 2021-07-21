NEW ALBANY • There will be some new faces on the scene, and some familiar faces will be gone, after the New Albany School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its meeting Thursday, July 1 at 5:30 p.m.
The board:
• Approved the resignation Troy Trout, Director, NASTUC effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved the resignation of Julie Hatcher, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved the resignation of Holley Burks, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved the resignation of Kelsea Epting, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School effective at end of the 2021-2021 school year.
• Approved the resignation of Chole Lang, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved the resignation of Tim Wigington, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School effective June 30, 2021 due to retirement.
• Approved Mike Robertson, Director of Child Nutrition, replacing Margaret Floyd.
• Approved Chloe Lang, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School replacing Julie Hatcher.
• Approved Shaler Grigsby, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School replacing Calli Broom.
• Approved Joanna Ozbirn, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School replacing Susan Kelly.
• Approved Terri Cloyde, Teacher, New Albany Elementary School replacing Holley Burks.
• Approved Alli Hodges, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved Ben Harrell, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved Brandy Roberts, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
• Approved James Smithy, Custodian, New Albany Elementary School replacing Tim Wigington.
• Approved Heather Smith, Assistant Softball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
• Approved Angela Medlin, Media Specialist, New Albany High School replacing Amy Welborn.
• Approved New Albany Elementary School Classified Staff.
• Approved New Albany Middle School Classified Staff.
• Approved New Albany High School Classified Staff.
• Approved Career & Technical Classified Staff.
• Approved NASTUC Classified Staff.
• Approved Transportation Staff.
• Approved Cafeteria Classified Staff.
• Approved Central Office Classified Staff.
• Approved additions to substitute list.
• Heard Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans’ report, which included the district’s back to school plan, a report from Gary Bailey of Dale/Bailey Architects, and a discussion of scholarship funds.
• Heard a report on the New Albany Elementary School Kindergarten Skills Based Report Card from Gwyn Russell.
• Approved the financial statement.
• Approved district’s 2021-2022 Return to School Plan.
• Approve revisions to board policies: IHA- Grading System; JCB – Code of Conduct; BCBK- Executive Sessions; CI-Administrative Personnel Intern Program; DH-Bonded Employees and Board Members; GBA-E – Teacher Salary Scale; IDFA -Intramural/Interscholastic Athletics; IEBA-Dyslexia Policy.
• Approved new Board Policy JQO – Foster Care Plan.
• Approved a quote of property and educators liability insurance policy including the same coverage and agent’s commission from Liberty Mutual in the amount $290,563. An additional quote was received: Mississippi School Board Association in the amount of $315,000.
• Approved continuation of the service agreement with Riddle Heating & Air, Inc.
• Approved a one year extension of the lease with Headstart beginning July 1, 2021 ending June 30, 2022.
• Approved an agreement for Clinical Educational Affiliation for Telemental Health Services with University of Mississippi.
• Approved an agreement with Jobs for Mississippi Graduates and New Albany School District.
• Approved a Special Services Agreement with Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
• Approved a salary schedule and athletic/activities supplements.
• Approved a 2021-2022 Classified Employee Handbook.
• Approved a 2021-2022 Certified Teacher Handbook.
• Approved 2021-2022 Student Handbook.
• Approved a field trip request from New Albany Middle School Student Government to go to Washington, DC on Sept. 26-30, 2021.
• Said the next board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2021 in the New Albany High School Media Center.
• Said the MSBA Southern Region Leadership Conference will be July 18-20 in Biloxi.
• Approved minutes of June 7, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
• Approved the bills, allowances and expenditures as follows: per manual checks #5877-5881 District Maintenance June 29, 2021; claim checks #1961292-1961477; 15900948-15900952 District Maintenance June 29, 2021; claim checks #9652-9653 New Albany School Lunch Fund; claim checks New Albany Elementary Early Childhood; claim checks #2212-2217 New Albany Elementary Activity Fund; claim checks #28081 New Albany High Activity Fund; claim checks New Albany High Athletic Fund; claim checks #5734-5736 Career & Technical School; claim checks #11585-11591 New Albany Middle Activity Fund.
• Approved salvaged equipment.
• Approved retiree sick days.
• Held an executive session to deal with personnel, but took no action.
• Adjourned.