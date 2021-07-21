Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today announced that five recent high school graduates have been selected to receive scholarships to pursue higher education, including one New Albany teenager.
The Cooper Centennial Scholarship is in its seventh year and was originated to commemorate the company’s 100th anniversary in 2014. The scholarship is available to the children of Cooper employees in the U.S. who are outstanding high school seniors and who will pursue degrees at a college, university or technical school.
Spencer High is the 17-year-old son of Jeff High, a quality engineer at Cooper’s Tupelo, Mississippi, plant, and his wife Kim. Spencer graduated from Ingomar Attendance Center in New Albany, Mississippi and intends to pursue a degree in electrical engineering at The University of Mississippi. Spencer played both baseball and basketball and was active within student government serving in several different leadership positions over the past four years. He was also involved in Math, Science and Beta clubs, volunteered at his church, and has taken four mission trips.
“Cooper’s company purpose is to help everyone travel through life’s journeys with confidence, and to be there for people at every turn. We’re proud to invest in the future of such a deserving, accomplished group of students, and we wish each the best with their continued education, and ultimately, their careers,” said Chris Ball, Cooper Tire President – Americas.
Cooper’s scholarship programs are administered by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, an independent philanthropic agency that manages nearly 450 funds, including 135 scholarships. To be considered for these awards, each student is required to submit an application and essay. An independent committee of the Community Foundation then selects the winners. Since the inception of these two funds, Cooper has awarded 37 students with scholarships.