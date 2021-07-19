NEW ALBANY • A one week session of Union County Circuit Court gets under way next week, court officials said this week.
According to information provided by Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office, court will be held July 26-29. The presiding judge will be Kent Smith of Holly Springs.
The next session of court runs Aug. 30-Sept. 10. Judge Kelly Luther will preside over the first week, and Judge Gray Tollison will preside over the second week.
Union County is in the Third Judicial District.
Court results from both court sessions will be printed in forthcoming issues of the New Albany Gazette.
Mississippi’s Circuit Courts hear felony criminal prosecutions and civil lawsuits. Circuit Courts hear appeals from County, Justice and Municipal courts and from administrative boards and commissions such as the Workers’ Compensation Commission and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
Circuit Court judges are selected in non-partisan elections to serve four-year terms. Trials are heard with a 12-member jury and two alternate jurors. A judge may preside without a jury if the dispute is a question of law rather than fact.
The Third Circuit Judicial District Court serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
Three Circuit Court judges serve the district. In addition to Judges Tollison of Oxford, and Luther of Ripley, the third judge is Judge Kent Smith of Holly Springs.