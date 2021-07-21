Summer Clean Sweep! On Saturday, July 31 the New Albany Main Street Association is calling for volunteers to meet at the Union County Heritage Museum by 9 a.m. where they will distribute garbage bags and assign groups to specific streets or areas for litter removal. However, if you already have an area in mind, you’re welcome to forgo an assignment.
Volunteers throughout Union County will be asked to remove litter from city and county roads and public spaces until noon at which time the Union County Development Association will be generously providing lunch for volunteers.
This city- and county-wide cleanup event is registered with the Keep America Beautiful and the Great American Cleanup. Emily Draffen, who has been managing the New Albany Adopt-a-Street program, will be reporting to Keep America Beautiful on how many volunteers participate, how much of the county volunteers are able to cover, and how many bags of trash volunteers collect.
Keep New Albany & Union County Beautiful is on Facebook at @keepnaanducbeautiful and Instagram at @keepnaanducbeautiful and volunteers are encouraged to follow and engage with these accounts, tagging them in any posts or photos of trash picked up.
“We want to encourage coming together as a community and taking care of our county. We’ve got a truly special area here and it’s on us to be good stewards.”
Volunteers are encouraged to call the Main Street office at 662-534-3438 with any questions about the event. Mark your calendars now and please make plans to join the Summer Clean Sweep event!