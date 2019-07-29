Several people were arrested recently on child endangerment charges in Union County, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Ricky and Amanda Binet were arrested Monday after a 1-year-old child tested positive for marijuana, said Edwards.
The drug was evidently being used around the child, the sheriff noted.
Ricky, 36, and Amanda Binet, 26, were arrested at their residence in the Pumpkin Center community, and their bonds were set at $20,000 apiece, he added.
In a separate case, Tabitha Montgomery, 26, and Allen Cassady, 29, were arrested Saturday after a search warrant was executed at a residence on County Road 171, the sheriff said.
Deputies saw marijuana growing in pots in the front porch area, Edwards said.
“There was no refrigerator in the home, no air conditioner and we'll just say deplorable conditions,” he said.
Cassady and Montgomery were both charged with child endangerment and manufacturing marijuana, the sheriff said.