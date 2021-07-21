Just before Othel and I headed out on our “Westward Ho!” trip, Tahya asked if she could use our house as a staff meeting location. They are in the midst of moving to another office space, so finding the right place without a lot of people or activity in order for them to brainstorm was Tahya’s dilemma.
Then she came up with the idea of taking the staff to our home. It would be perfect – we would be gone on our trip, and they would have the premises to themselves for all the time they would need.
I tried to leave the space looking neat, but that was over a week ago. The offer had totally eclipsed my brain when she called this morning – from our house, telling me that she was getting set up for the day.
That’s when my mind began to run in all directions. Did it need dusting again? Even though no one had been there, dust crawls under doorways and climbs through the attic. Were the den plants wilted – did they need watering? Was the walkway swept? And the frig? It hadn’t been opened in days – had I left anything that might be growing fungi??
“Check the commodes,” I told her. We all know that cruddy ring that can appear without attention.
After she hung up, I still mentally walked through our home – trying to think of things to check that Tahya might overlook. I wasn’t after the Good Housekeeping award, but I did want it to be a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. Did she lower the thermostat? Did she light the candle I left on the counter? My mind continued to think of items I would have checked if I had been there.
That’s when that gentle nudge that I always recognize came. Am I always that concerned about keeping my heart ready for my Father’s “dropping in?” Is my heart’s space cleaned, daily, even hourly when I allow the world’s germs to infiltrate? Is it cluttered with stuff that I wouldn’t want Him to see if He came to the door? Am I that concerned about what He thinks when He looks around at all the corners of my heart that no one else is able to see?
This morning a checklist was good! It was good for Tahya and her guests. Checking my heart list is ALWAYS good for my most important Guest! May He always feel at home here.