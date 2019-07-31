Pam Boman
Age: 52
Occupation: Union County Coroner
Office Sought: Union County Coroner
Political party affiliation: Democrat
If incumbent, how many years in office: 6
Pam Boman, the daughter of Charles G. and Martha Browning and has three brothers, Mike, Chuck and Tony Browning all of New Albany. One Son, Chandler Boman 22 years old. We are members of Shady Grove Church in Pontotoc County. I have served the community as Coroner for the past 6 years including the present year and hope to continue to do so as professionally and courteous and I can. I served our community many years before that in EMS, shed tears, shared memories, built relationships and where I also had built a good working relationship with the State of MS Department of Public Safety, MS Hospital Association, MEMA and many of our local and surrounding government agencies. I have since continued to work with and have a good working relationship with MBI, MBN, EMA’s in and around our county as well as other surrounding counties.and governmental agencies such as FAA and NTSB. I also have a good working relationship with the State Crime Lab and MS Vital Statistics to get cases completed ASAP.
How does the coroner play a critical role in the community in dealing with death in the community?
I along with my deputies are here through every step of the process when someone loses a family member to answer questions, take care of immediate needs that we can as well as be here for long term needs. I am here to support you and your family in times of trouble. I am available at any time of the day or night I am just a phone call away. Even on vacation I am fully responsible and will help you however I can.
What is most misunderstood about the coroner’s duties in Union County?
A lot of people I believe do not understand what all the Coroner’s duties are and what all it involves. Cases are not always quick and closed immediately. Many are not. Some may last 2-4 years. A lot of work, detail and decisions go into a death investigation. Making sure that everything is done efficiently and in a timely manner for all agencies involved as well as for the family is not always an easy task. Also you must be there for the family and provide all the needed attention and care for them as you respectively can.