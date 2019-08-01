A Horn Lake man allegedly stole a trailer from a Union County business Wednesday afternoon and has been charged with grand larceny, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Melvin Earl Reed, allegedly stole a trailer containing several items from AHS Construction on State Highway 15 South in the Ingomar area, the sheriff said.
Reed, 56, allegedly hooked the trailer to his truck and drove off. A pressure washer, generator and other items were on the trailer, Edwards said.
Reed was caught after he apparently wrecked in Hickory Flat in Benton County. A highway patrolman working the wreck realized the trailer matched the description of what was reported stolen in Union County.
The suspect ran off after the wreck but was eventually taken into custody and brought back to Union County where he remained in jail Thursday.
Edwards said it was fortunate that the highway patrolman was monitoring the sheriff's office radio traffic to hear the description of the missing trailer. Had it not been for the patrolman being aware of the situation, the alleged thief may have gotten away, said Edwards.