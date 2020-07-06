A Guntown man will be charged with aggravated assault after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night in the Alpine community of Union County, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Ricky Brown, 37, allegedly shot the victim in both arms, said Edwards. The gunshot apparently went through one arm and into the other, the sheriff said.
At around 11:30 p.m. authorities received a 911 call that a subject had been shot.
Deputies arrived on scene and found the victim shot in both arms, Edwards said.
It appeared there was some type of altercation that occurred at 1373 Highway 9 North in Alpine.
After an investigation into the incident Brown was arrested early Sunday.
The sheriff said Brown will be charged with aggravated assault. His bond had not been set as of Monday morning.