A Hickory Flat woman has been charged with three counts of felony child endangerment after her children allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Camille Plymel, 28, was arrested March 9, and her bond was set at $75,000. She has bonded out of jail.
The children who tested positive for methamphetamine were ages 1, 3 and 6.
In another case, Sebastian King, 46, of New Albany, was charged with felony DUI fourth offense. He was arrested March 14 and was also charged with careless driving and no driver’s license. His bond was set at $11,500, and he has bonded out.