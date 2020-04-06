A planned garbage rate hike of $2 has been put on hold in Union County.
The supervisors voted to table the garbage rate increase due to the coronavirus, according to Union County Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen.
Since some people are not working due to the coronavirus, Owen said it was best to not proceed with the garbage rate increase at this time.
“We thought right now during this time it was better to put it on hold,” he said.
The $2 garbage rate hike would have brought the monthly bill to $12.
The plan was to use the money from the garbage rate increase to purchase new garbage containers for customers.
In other matters, the homestead exemption filing deadline was extended to May 1 due to the coronavirus.
Union County Tax Assessor/Collector Tameri Dunnam said her office is trying to do vehicle tag renewals over the phone with a debit or credit card. There is a convenience fee of 2.35 percent or at least $1 for using a card. People can also send their payments to Dunnam’s office by mail.
Those with a new vehicle registration may still want to go to the courthouse but must call Dunnam’s office at 534-1972 to enter.
Dunnam said she is just trying to keep traffic in the office low to protect the public and the employees from coronavirus.