The Union County Board of Supervisors recently took under advisement bids to install infrastructure for the Martintown NORTH Industrial Park.
The industrial park is located off of State Highway 30 West across from the Walmart Distribution Center.
The plan is to install water, sewer and natural gas infrastructure to serve industries that may locate inside the industrial park, said Terry Johnson, county administrator.
A road has also been built in the industrial park, and it runs from Highway 30 West to County Road 54. It is about three-quarters of a mile long. The road was funded with grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The road provides access to land that has been purchased by the Union County Board of Supervisors, Johnson said.
Over the past several years, Union County supervisors have purchased 127 acres of land in the area and have an option to purchase another 75 acres, Johnson said.
The land is being developed as the Martintown NORTH Industrial Park.
The industrial park will be in a good location less than two miles from Interstate 22, according to Gary Chandler, director of industrial development with the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
The water, sewer and natural gas infrastructure will be funded with grant money from the Mississippi Development Authority and the Delta Regional Authority, said Johnson.
The county received a $250,000 MDA grant as well as another MDA grant for $241,588 and a Delta Regional Authority Grant for $241,588.
“That’s the total grants we’ve got on that project for the utilities,” Johnson said.
Installing the water, sewer and natural gas utilities could make the property attractive for an industry that may want to locate here. The goal is to lure industry and economic development, said Johnson
Eubank Construction of Booneville had the lowest bids on the water and sewer aspects of the project. Eubank bid $386,425 on the water portion of the project and $185,465 on the sewer. AHS Construction of Pontotoc had the lowest bid on the gas portion of the project at $89,141.
The bids have not been accepted and the contract has not been awarded, Johnson added.
The county supervisors may accept the bids at their next meetings Aug. 3.