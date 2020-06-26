Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized more than 20 grams of meth during an arrest Thursday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Richey Autravis, 37, of Baldwyn, was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, Edwards said.
The sheriff’s office received a call Thursday afternoon that a vehicle was in the roadway on County Road 254. Deputies arrived and made contact with the driver, who said he had pulled over to take a nap, the sheriff said.
The investigation revealed that Autravis was possibly under the influence of some kind of substance, Edwards added. More than 20 grams of methamphetamine were found, the sheriff said.
Autravis’ bond was not set as of Friday morning, and he was being held in Union County Jail.