COTTON PLANT • The identity of a man who died of a gunshot wound after an officer involved chase ended in Tippah County Tuesday has been released.
Tippah County Coroner Chris McCallister identified the man as Brian Elkins, 47. McCallister said he was unsure at this time where the man was from. The vehicle he was driving had California plates and his driver's license listed his residence as Tennessee.
According to Tippah County Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, the high speed chase started in Benton County on Tuesday, Dec. 31, entered Tippah County, then Union County and back into Tippah County before ending in a crash near Cotton Plant.
The chase involved the Mississippi Highway Patrol, local officers and the suspect.
A portion of MS 15 was shut down for a few hours Tuesday from Blue Mountain Production to the Union County line in Cotton Plant.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the crash.