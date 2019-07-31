A Blue Springs man was arrested Tuesday on a methamphetamine charge in Union County, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, William Robertson, 37, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, Edwards said.
Robertson was arrested after a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a switched tag Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9 South around East Union school.
He was allegedly found in possession of two separate bags of meth totaling approximately 5 grams, Edwards said.
Robertson was the only person in the vehicle, and he was also charged with several misdemeanors, the sheriff added.
His bond was set at $27,500, and he bonded out of jail Wednesday.