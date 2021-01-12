Authorities continue to look for a woman who went missing Jan. 1 in Union County, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The search is taking place in the Tallahatchie River bottom between the County Road 46 bridge and the Rocky Ford Bridge on State Highway 30 West in Etta. That is about a two-and-a-half-mile span, the sheriff said.
Edwards said it appears the missing person, Jessica Stacks, and a male companion put a boat in the river at County Road 46 the morning of Jan. 1, possibly around 6:30 a.m.
Stacks was not reported missing by the person she was in the boat with, Edwards said.
It appears Stacks walked away from the boat before lunch on Jan. 1 and was reported missing around 10:15 p.m. that night.
There is no evidence of foul play in the case, Edwards said.
A number of agencies have been involved in the search for Stacks, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the Union County search and rescue team, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, a dive team from Ridgeland, cadaver dogs from Huntsville, Ala., a dog from Columbus and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Edwards said Stacks’ purse was found in the boat. A coat she might have been wearing was also found on the bank of the river, Edwards said.
Edwards said it appears Stacks and her male companion were floating down the river to see if they could catch a hog or deer that had been pushed up to higher ground while the river water was high.
It is unknown why Stacks got out of the boat.
Stacks is a resident of the Harmony community in Union County and has children, Edwards said.