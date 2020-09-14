The Union County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Monday, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
David Nichols, 45, of Blue Springs, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and DUI fourth offense, said Edwards.
Nichols was pulled over in the Ingomar area at the intersection of County Road 88 and State Highway 15 South, the sheriff said.
The county’s new drug dog discovered the meth, said Edwards. The new drug has already proven to be an asset to the department, the sheriff added.