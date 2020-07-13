Two suspects were arrested on grand larceny charges July 6, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspects, Kenneth Wayne Thomas, 25, and Noel Thomas, 32, both of Pumpkin Center, were each charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny, the sheriff said.
On June 24 they allegedly tried to steal a four-wheeler in the Lone Star community on County Road 102 but were unsuccessful, the sheriff said.
But they found another four-wheeler nearby and stole it, Edwards said.
The stolen four-wheeler was recovered, the sheriff said.
Their bonds were set at $10,000 each.