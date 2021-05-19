Two Memphis men have been charged with trafficking a Schedule 5 narcotic after a traffic stop by the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.
The traffic stop occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 22 near the Myrtle exit, said Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana was found. Cough syrup containing codeine was found in the truck of the vehicle, Edwards said. There were 10 cases of the cough syrup discovered for a total of 128 pints. The estimated street value of the cough syrup, a Schedule 5 narcotic, is $65,000, Edwards said.
Arrested were William Douglas, 28, and Scotty George, 35, both of Memphis. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.
The sheriff said the arrests resulted in a “significant” amount of drugs taken off the street.