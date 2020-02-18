The Union County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $2 increase to residential garbage rates.
That will bring the monthly garbage bill to $12.
The increase in the garbage rate will be used to buy garbage cans for residential customers, said Board of Supervisors President Randy Owen.
The new garbage cans will help clean up some of the “unsightly” garbage containers around the county, Owen said.
In some cases, animals get into the garbage bins, and trash ends up on the roadsides, he added.
The new cans will have lids on them and will be heavy-built containers, Owen said.
“It should clean the county up a whole lot,” Owen said.
Other surrounding counties have also started using similar cans, he said.
It will be later this year or early next year before the new garbage cans arrive, Owen said.
The increase in the garbage rate will not take effect until around April or May.
The total cost of the new garbage cans will be around $400,000 to $500,000, Owen said.
About 8,000 garbage cans will be purchased.