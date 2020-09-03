A Union County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of sexual battery, according to Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
The suspect, Anthony Bullard, 53, was arrested at his residence on County Road 193 in the Fairfield area of Union County, said Edwards.
His bond was set at $300,000, and he has bonded out of jail.
There was one alleged victim in the case, Edwards said.
Bullard was employed by Blue Mountain College, said Edwards.
It is unclear if Bullard still works for the college.
Blue Mountain College spokeswoman Emma Ainsworth said the school had "no comment" on the case.