The Union County School District is delaying the start of school until Aug. 17.
The Union County School Board voted Monday night to push the start date back to Aug. 17 for students.
Originally, students were scheduled to return to school Aug. 6.
Teachers will now return to school Aug. 6 and take part in professional development days before the students return.
Assistant Superintendent Windy Faulkner said the increase in the number of coronavirus cases factored into the decision to delay the start date.
Delaying the start date will also give teachers more time to prepare for the school year.