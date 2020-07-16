The Union County Sheriff’s Office this week arrested a 48-year-old Ecru man on several charges, including possession of firearm by felon.
The suspect, Avery Henley, was also charged with felony DUI, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and no driver’s license, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Henley was booked into the Union County Jail at around 1:30 a.m. July 15.
Deputies made a traffic stop on Henley on State Highway 15 South, and it appeared he was under the influence, said Edwards.
Henley was allegedly in possession of marijuana in separate bags as if it were packaged to sell, the sheriff said.
A 9-millimeter pistol was also found, Edwards said.