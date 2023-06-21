A local business owner is organizing a pop-up marketplace for young entrepreneurs to make their mark in the business world. Nicole Judon, owner of Peach Blossom Boutique, wants to use her experience as a business owner to support future artists, chefs, and merchants.
Sign up is happening now for young entrepreneurs, between the ages of 5 and 21, to participate. Judon’s goal for this pop-up event is to create an opportunity for motivated young people, with a desire to showcase their talents and creations, to make connections with local consumers.
“I want these young entrepreneurs and young people in general to know that they have someone in their corner who is rooting for them,” Judon said. She added, “Me and my team would love to see the event packed with young entrepreneurs and lots of shoppers.”
There is a $10 registration fee that will be used to reinvest into the top three young entrepreneurs of the event. Secret shoppers will be in attendance and looking for creative booth set-up, great customer service, and a strong sales pitch - all essential when trying to get a new business off the ground. Winners will be announced and awarded at 2:30 p.m.
The event will happen on Saturday, July 8, at Cooper Park in downtown New Albany. Shopping hours will be 11a.m.-2 p.m. Community members and visitors to New Albany are encouraged to stop and shop at what has been officially named the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Marketplace. There will be live music performances by young artists and activities for children.