Niche, the platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, released its 2022 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its eighth year, the K-12 school rankings include updated data for 94,491 public schools, 2,489 private schools, and 11,846 school districts nationwide.
New Albany and Union County schools typically use rankings from the Mississippi Department of Education based on objective scores and rarely refer to rankings such as Niche. Union County school officials say they don’t look at Niche rankings at all. City school officials say they do sometimes list those rankings on social media.
Niche’s rankings provide a more personal view of a school. They combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities, and more.
“Our 2022 rankings come at a time when so many parents are curious about the different options for their children’s education, including some they may never have considered before,” said Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche. “No matter where they are in their search process, we strive to be a reliable guide and resource. It is truly an honor to know our users trust us to play a key role in such a big life decision.”
The most significant change to the methodology in 2022 was a de-emphasis of SAT and ACT scores. Any factor for test scores has been reduced by one third. Similar to the decision made for the 2022 Best Colleges ranking, Niche chose to alter the methodology for several reasons: acknowledgement of socioeconomic and racial disparities perpetuated by standardized tests, challenges making appointments to test in-person due to COVID-19, and an increasing number of institutions adopting test-optional policies.
In the midst of the pandemic, many people have been rethinking their choices on schools and communities, Skurman said. Niche’s rankings provide parents and students with valuable information and insights on schools in their area, or perhaps in a new neighborhood, he added. As in previous years, the Best Schools rankings include categories for boarding, charter, and magnet schools as well as schools for STEM and the arts among many others.
Some key rankings for the New Albany School District include:
#9 Best School District in Mississippi
#3 Most Diverse School District in Mississippi
#11 Best Place to Teach in Mississippi
#6 Safest School District in Mississippi
Also:
New Albany Elementary School #10 Most Diverse Public Elementary School in Mississippi
New Albany Middle School #5 Most Diverse Public Middle School in Mississippi
New Albany High School #7 Most Diverse Public High School in Mississippi
“We are always pleased when our school district receives recognition at the state level,” New Albany Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said. “The combination of data analysis and public reviews creates these profiles which in turn helps our community. The diversity in our school district is something I am very proud of and I believe it helps prepare our students to be successful in college and careers.”
New Albany Middle School Principal Paul Henry said, “Ranking in the top 10 of the best school districts in Mississippi is a testament to the hard work of our students and teachers. Niche analyzes data and reviews based on academics, school safety, sports, clubs, activities, diversity, and other components to determine the ratings. We are proud of all of our rankings that Niche recently released.”
New Albany High School Principal Matt Buchanan added, “I am so proud of our school district and high school being ranked in the top ten regarding diversity. Our student body is open and accepting of all students. Background does not matter. Each of our students wants all to succeed.”
Overall school rankings include:
East Union 26 in state
Ingomar 43 in state
Myrtle 52 in state
New Albany Elementary School 26 in state
New Albany High School 24 in state
New Albany Middle School 21 in state
WU 38 in state
To see a full list of the 2022 Best Schools rankings broken down by individual school and category, visit: https://www.niche.com/k12/rankings/