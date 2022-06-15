North Mississippi Medical Center student nurse externs for 2022 include Northeast Mississippi Community College nursing students (front row, from left) Kaylee Brooke Mckinney of Booneville; Lynleigh Grace Crabb, Booneville; Ali Lawren Mann, Kossuth; Morgan RaeAnn Horn, Rienzi; Madison Brooke Hamilton, Booneville; Madelyn Grace Ragan, Walnut; Deveyn Jeanette Ross, Corinth; Victoria Hall, Glen; Hannah Graves, Corinth; Kristen Samuell, Booneville; (second row, from left) Lexie Stanford, New Albany; Jordan Lyn Rainey, Brooklyn, New York; SeNyiah LaJerra Turnage, Baldwyn; Micaela Dawn Harper, Baldwyn; Elizabeth Grace Spears, Biggersville; Emily Roxanne Waltmon, Hamilton; Kelli Lynn Graham, Burnsville; Ashley Yvonne Wommack, Ripley; Janica Lee Ann Doty Harris, Rienzi; and Donna Michael, Booneville.
NMMC’s Student Nurse Externship Program exposes student nurses to some of the most advanced medical care available. This year, the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi is providing tuition assistance for all 78 nursing students doing their externship at NMMC.
Student nurse externs participate in an intense classroom orientation, skills lab, seminar led by experts in their field and scheduled work hours over nine weeks with assigned preceptors. For more information about nursing opportunities at NMMC, call 1-800-793-7715 or email recruit@nmhs.net.