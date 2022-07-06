The Union County School District will not be asking supervisors for a tax increase to help fund the 2022-2023 school year, Superintendent Russell Taylor said.
“We’re in good enough shape that we don’t have to,” he said. In fact, the county schools have not needed a millage increase in the past several years.
The budget will be higher than for the past year at projected $35,623,345 in expenses in contrast to the $29,756,955 budget for 2021-2022. Some of the increase may come from increased assessed valuation for the county’s growth; that total should be ready this week.
The schools have also gotten assistance through the Covid ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.
Superintendent Taylor said the new budget contains no major capital projects that will rely on local funds but there are some the ESSER money will assist.
One obvious adjustment school officials are having to make concerns the high cost of fuel. “We’re paying twice as much for fuel,” he said “It’s up 60 percent.” Some schools are budgeting bus fuel at $6 a gallon. “We hope it’s going to go down,” Taylor said.
One improvement for the district is replacement of flooring in all the schools this summer.
Another will help East Union. “We’re going to renovate the cafeteria this fall,” he said.
The school, with by far the largest student population in the district, has been stuck with the original cafeteria despite growth.
“We have to start at 10:30 and go to 1:30 to get all the students in,” Taylor said. The plan is to add up to 600 seats, which should solve the problem to a large degree.
“We’re also doing bathroom renovations at the schools,” he continued. Each bathroom will now have touchless water faucets and toilet flush valves, something brought on in part by the Covid pandemic. The schools converted water fountains for use as bottle fillers earlier.
“Probably our biggest project will be windows,” Taylor said. The district is replacing all the windows in all the schools, many of which apparently date back to 1963. “That will be next summer and it will help with aesthetics, light, energy saving,” he said.
Some district funds will be spent on safety.
Taylor said that although the campuses already have cameras, they are going to add more that are high-resolution, motion activated and have zoom capabilities. They also are adding more keyless entry features. “I’m really excited about the safety upgrades,” Taylor said.
The schools will continue their one-to-one technology policy. That means that every child in grades K-6 has a Chromebook to use and students in the upper grades have their own iPads.
Where does school funding come from?
Funding sources are 21 percent from local taxes ($7,585,289), 55 percent from state ($19,997,112) and 24 percent from federal ($8,780,522). Total revenue is forecast to be $36,362,923, more than a total expenditure of $35,623,345 to give the district a required operating cushion.
More than half the district’s expense is for instruction at 56 percent. Support services get 27.75 percent, non-instructional services use six percent, facilities acquisition and construction are allocated 10 percent and debt service will use 0.25 percent.
Something of a sore point with school officials is the Mississippi Adequate Education Program passed by the legislature in 1997.
That body approved a formula ostensibly to provide adequate funds to the schools for a basic adequate education, but legislators have not provided the money promised by the formula.
The county district should be receiving $19,235,011 but the legislature only approved $17,216,159. In fact, the Union County schools have been underfunded by $20,547,183 over the years – money that could have gone a long way toward benefitting children.
The Covid ESSER funds mentioned above have come in three parts: $525,669, $2,128,563 and $4,861,184. In addition to helping fund some of the previous mentioned projects, the funds have helped pay for loss of learning during the pandemic, added cleaning and needed custodians for sanitation, improved WIFI services and hot spots to help students during remote learning and subject intervention.
The district employs 376 people including 214 teachers. The nearly 3,000 students break down to 923 at East Union, 666 at Ingomar, 688 at Myrtle and 629 at West Union.