HARMONY COMMUNITY • West Union volunteer firefighters, assisted by New Albany and Myrtle Fire Departments, doused a single-story structure fire early Thursday afternoon, July 1, in the Harmony Community of Union County.
There were no injuries to people or pets, and no damages to outbuildings, but the residence was heavily damaged. It’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began, firefighters said.
The structure is located at the intersection of Highway 30 and Nesbit Road.
A neighbor saw smoke coming from the eves and vents and called the fire in via 911 about 2:41 p.m. New Albany firefighters were first on scene, and they, West Union and Myrtle quickly entered the house and attacked the blaze.
West Union Fire Chief Andrew Douglass said the fire originated in the kitchen area. The cause is unknown.
Hwy 30 West was shut down briefly due to fire trucks sitting in both lanes. West Union crews were still on the scene when New Albany left, firefighters said.
The last firefighters secured from the scene about 4 p.m. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.