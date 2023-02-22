NEW ALBANY — No injuries were reported after a car containing two juveniles led authorities on a high speed chase that began in New Albany late Tuesday night, Feb. 21, struck a patrol car, then crashed shortly afterwards in Union County, Police Chief Chris Robertson said Wednesday morning.
The approximately 30-mile chase began about 11 p.m., and reached speeds of 100 mph before officers deployed spike strips to flatten a tire. The Toyota Avalon containing the 14 year old driver and the 15 year old passenger then crashed on CR 127.
Because of the ages of those involved, no names were released. The case is expected to be turned over to Youth Court for further action, the chief said.
“I’m just thankful there were no injuries to these children or our officers. I can’t tell you how relieved I am that me or mine didn’t have to tell someone’s parents they didn’t survive a crash,” the chief said.
