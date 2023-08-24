The Union County Sheriff’s Department is investigating cases ranging from a “funny money” fraud scheme to an unrelated case of vehicle arson, according to information from the county jail docket and Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Capsule summaries of each case:
—Cory Boyd, 31, living in the Palmetto Community but originally from Ecru, is free on $5,000 bond after being arrested for false pretense earlier this month, records indicated.
Boyd was charged after an individual notified the Sheriff’s Department that Boyd had given him false money to purchase two lawnmowers.
“We believe Mr. Boyd used realistic-looking fake prop money — the kind they use in movies — to purchase the lawnmowers, which were advertised on the Internet. Mr. Boyd didn’t use his real name when he bought them.
“When the man selling the lawnmowers went to the bank to deposit what Mr. Boyd had given him, bank employees told him it wasn’t real money.
“We arrested Mr. Boyd Wednesday, Aug. 16, and he admitted to the scheme. We recovered the two lawnmowers,” Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Boyd has a prior history with area law enforcement.
“He was convicted of burglary in Pontotoc County,” the sheriff said.
—Chauncey Rutledge, 32, of the Pinedale Community, is free on $10,000 bond after being charged with vehicle arson earlier this month, records indicated.
“We believe Mr. Rutledge set his 2007 Toyota Camry on fire at his house sometime after midnight Sunday, Aug. 6, then left. The fire smothered itself out before the vehicle was totaled.
“We’re not sure of his motive,” the sheriff said.
—Samuel Floyd, 36, of the Jericho Community on CR 167, is charged with possession of meth.
A search of his residence Monday afternoon, Aug. 21 — he wasn’t there — turned up what’s believed to be meth; he had been sought since then.
A deputy arrested him Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, on Highway 30 East. He had what’s believed to be meth on him at that time, the sheriff said Wednesday afternoon.
Floyd remains in the Union County Jail; no bond had been set as of that afternoon, records indicated.
“We ran a search warrant Monday afternoon at Mr. Floyd’s home. He wasn’t there. We brought a drug-detecting canine which is trained to passively alert by sitting down if the dog detects drugs. He sat down after he detected what we believe to be meth at the home,” the sheriff said.
He said the confiscated material contained some pills with M30 stamped on them. “M30 is often an indication the pills contain fentanyl. What we found at the residence will be sent to the State Crime Lab for testing to see if it contains fentanyl. If it does, Mr. Floyd will be charged with possession of that drug as well,” the sheriff said.
He said the canine is trained to detect drugs “without having to put his nose into them. That’s the best way to do, because contact with too much of many of these drugs — including meth and fentanyl — can be lethal to not only the people using or dealing them, but the officers or canines having to deal with those drugs,” the sheriff said.
