No one was hurt in an argument that escalated quickly in the New Albany Wal-Mart Sunday afternoon, thanks in part to the fortuitous help of the Benton County Sheriff.
Police Chief Chris Robertson said the incident is still under investigation but apparently a man in the store was being verbally abusive to family members when another shopper interceded, telling him his behavior was inappropriate and he should stop.
The chief said the situation escalated quickly but did not lead to physical contact. Instead, the suspect, Roger M. Struble, 40, of Hickory Flat, allegedly began pulling a weapon from his waistband.
Fortunately, Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby just happened to be standing nearby. The sheriff drew his weapon, ordered the suspect to drop his weapon or be shot, and was able to secure the suspect as police were arriving, Robertson said.
Struble is described as being from New Jersey but having lived in Hickory Flat more recently. There is no indication Struble and the victim who interceded knew each other, the chief said.
The incident was reported at 4:29 and officers were on the scene at 4:30. However, Wal-Mart officials implemented their active shooter protocol, the chief said, which led to some panic and confusion. Witnesses reported seeing people running from the store and some were angry, possibly over having to leave.
Robertson said that the victim produced a knife and threatened him first, but officers did not locate a knife and found no evidence of one in witness statements. Officers were still working on obtaining any video surveillance of the incident.
Once the scene was secured, the store reopened and everyone was allowed back in.
Struble was expected to face a judge Monday.
“I can’t thank Sheriff Goolsby enough,” Robertson said. “I want to emphasize that he really saved the day and kept the incident from becoming much worse.”
The photo of the subject being arrested is from Kenny S. Studio.
