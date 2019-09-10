It looks like New Albany and Union County taxpayers will get by without an ad valorem tax increase next year.
County supervisors approved their budget at a public hearing Tuesday but New Albany aldermen did not act on theirs at the public hearing that evening. Ward One Alderman Amy Livingston wanted more time to talk about the city budget so aldermen were to meet again this Tuesday, Sept. 10, in hopes of finalizing a budget.
The deadline is Sept. 15.
The city budget based on revenue is up about 2.8 percent and the increase in assessed valuation helps to make up the difference so the tax rate of 11.88 mills can remain the same.
The county budget is up more, at about 21.6 percent – but officials point out that can be misleading.
The $3.4 million difference is mostly made up of grants for industrial development and other projects. Although those funds flow through the budget, they do not come from taxpayer money.
The county tax levy will be 116.21, also unchanged from the past year.
Neither the city nor county officials anticipate any large capital projects next year other than the industrial and infrastructure ones already under way and mostly paid for with grants.
As has been the case most years, city officials give employees a three-percent raise for cost of living while the county has increased salary by $50 per month.
One cost neither board has control over is contributions to the state PERS employee retirement system, which is rising again, about 11 percent.
City health insurance costs are up more than 60 percent according to some officials, but they also point out that the premiums have gone down the past couple of years so the hike, relatively, is not as much as it appears.
The issue of taxes, when anyone actually looks into it, can be confusing. Ad valorem taxes are paid “according to the value” or property whether it is real estate, business personal property or vehicles.
One mill means one thousandth and that means one pays the equivalent of one thousandth of the assessed value of property, which is a relatively small percentage of its actual value.
As a rule of thumb, if a person has a home valued at $100,000, one mill of tax would be $10 (not $100, because the home is assessed at only 10 percent of its value).
Other variables such as Homestead Exemption may come into play.
Accompanying are charts showing how county tax money is distributed overall as well as sources of income.
Similar numbers for the city will be available after their budget and levy have been approved.
A breakdown of the county tax levy in mills:
Library1.00
State Special1.00
Countywide bridge and culvert6.20
Countwide road maintenance9.93
General county35.81
Northeast Miss. Comm. College2.63
NEMCC enlargement and improvement2.92
New Haven School1.00
TOTAL COUNTY60.49
Fire protection outside New Albany.93
Union County School Dist. Maint.51.99
(outside city school district and added territory)
Union County School Dist. Trans. Note2.80
GRAND TOAL116.21
County Revenue
SourceAmount% of revenue
Ad valorem taxes $8,384,250 43.63%
Licenses $1,948,600 10.14%
Fines and Forfeitures $251,600 1.31%
Federal Sources $2,124,726 11.06%
State Sources $4,466,439 23.24%
Local Sources $115,130 0.60%
Charge for services $1,330,000 6.92%
Use of money, property $334,400 1.74%
Misc. Revenue $261,670 1.36%