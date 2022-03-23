There continues to be virtually no public discussion about this year’s elections, although some of them will be of local interest.
Three Union County School Board seats will be voted on in November, and all the chancery and circuit court judges that oversee Union County cases will be on the ballot as well.
Our U. S. Representative will be up for re-election, and some seats on the Mississippi Court of Appeals will be voted on, also.
Two of the county school board seats were scheduled to be voted on this year while the third is a special election.
Circuit Court Clerk Phyllis Stanford said earlier that the First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District.
The county school trustees serve staggered terms.
The qualifying period for school board seats is much later than the other offices, from Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Friday, Sept. 9.
To qualify to run for one of the county school board seats a person must be resident of the appropriate school district, which does not have the sound boundaries as a county supervisor’s district. He or she must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must complete a training course within six months of taking office and maintain continuing education.
First Congressional District House of Representatives incumbent Republican Trent Kelly has already qualified to seek another two years. He first won a special election in 2015 after the death of former U.S. Rep. Alan Nunnelee. He subsequently won reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
He is being opposed by Republican Mark David Strauss and Democrats Hunter Avery and Dianne Black.
Senate seats will not be up for election this year.
Union County has the three circuit court judges and four chancery court judges to deal with criminal, civil, property and family matters.
The Third Circuit District serves Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties.
Incumbent judges are Grady F. Tollison, III., Oxford; Kent E. Smith, Holly Springs; and J. Kelly Luther, Ripley.
Luther is the only incumbent with an opponent. Shirley Byers, a sometimes perennial candidate, of Holly Springs is in that race also.
The First Chancery District serves Alcorn, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Monroe and Union counties.
Incumbent judges, all unopposed, are Jacqueline Mask, Tupelo; Michael Malski, Amory; Stephen T. Bailey, Tupelo and Bradley D. Tennison, Booneville.
The remaining four races are for seats on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
Incumbents include Virginia Carlton, Jim Greenlee, John H. Emfinger and Joel Smith.
The judges of the Mississippi Court of Appeals are elected to eight-year terms in nonpartisan elections but only Greenlee, representing District 1, Place 1, will be on Union County ballots.
The qualifying periods for judges ended Feb. 1 and the qualifying period for congressional seats ended March 1
The primary election U. S. Representative will be Tuesday, June 7. The other races are non-partisan and will not require primaries.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.