Nominations are being accepted through Apr. 1 for Itawamba Community College’s 2023 Alumnus of the Year, Athletic Hall of Fame, ICC Distinguished Service Award and Young Alumnus of the Year. Those selected will be honored during homecoming activities this fall at the Fulton Campus.
Criteria for selection for Alumnus of the Year include successful completion of at least one semester as a full-time student at ICC five years prior to the current year as well as merit and achievement which have brought fame and honor to either his/her community or ICC.
ICC’s Athletic Hall of Fame honors former athletes, coaches or individuals who have excelled or made major contributions to intercollegiate athletics while attending or employed by ICC. They must have been out of school at least 10 years. Accomplishments and support of ICC also may be considered.
The Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to ICC, is open to an individual, group or organization that has made substantial, outstanding and consistent contribution to the college through tangible or intangible gifts or deeds. Nominations should include civic and professional accomplishments as well as ICC involvement. Nominees should demonstrate a significate contribution to their community through service, support and/or volunteerism; display high levels of integrity as well as a strong connection to ICC (attending events, financial support, vocal support, children/family who attend ICC).
The Young Alumnus of the Year recognizes an individual, under the age of 40, who has attained significant professional, personal or community success. Nominees must be under the age of 40 at the time of nomination. This award is based on a significant record of career achievements and a promise for future professional success. Nominees must show outstanding work in their chosen field of endeavor and must have attended ICC for at least one semester. Also included are civic and professional accomplishments as well as any involvement with ICC.