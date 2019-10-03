The North Mississippi Challenge was held on Saturday, September 28 at Blue Mountain College cross country trails. Runners converged on the site from all across North Mississippi with local schools East Union, Myrtle, New Albany and Ingomar participating.
Top 25 Gazette area finishers in the varsity boys was Thomas Floyd of New Albany in sixth with Bulldog teammate Jamien Terry placing 11th. The next group of local runners saw Skylar Tucker of Ingomar come in 20th and Dawson Boyd of New Albany was 21st. Myrtle's Blake McNeal came in 23rd overall and Noah Johnson of East Union finished 25th to round out the first 25 runners.
Only two girls from Union County were able to dent the top 25 varsity race as Karley Conwill of East Union finished 10th and Maggie Moody of Myrtle was 12th.
Photos are courtesy of Shone Nobles.