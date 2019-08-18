By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
ECRU – The volleyball rematch between first-year programs Myrtle and North Pontotoc did not favor the visiting Lady Hawks … at all.
The Lady Vikings swept Myrtle 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-12) Thursday after claiming a hard-earned five-set win over the Lady Hawks earlier in the week in Myrtle.
“Hopefully, they made us better,” Myrtle coach Robert Gordon said. “They’re pretty good. The more we play, I think we could gradually get better. It’s new. We’re going to keep working and try to get better.”
North Pontotoc (4-0) won its fourth straight match with a strong service game and strong play at the net with its taller lineup.
Allie Leath led the Lady Vikings with eight aces and three kills. Riley Mitchell added two aces, one kill and one blocked shot.
“They served the ball really well all night,” Gordon said. “They served some balls with really good spin. They were putting the ball in places tough for us return.”
North Pontotoc co-coach Amanda Little knows there is more work to be done, but she’s proud of the team’s start to the season.
“I thought we missed too many serves tonight, but it’s something were going to keep working on,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of girls who are really starting to figure the game out. They’re starting to read the ball before it comes over. They’re using their athleticism to figure it out.”
North Pontotoc took an 11-4 lead in the first set, but saw the Lady Hawks rally to tie the score at 22-all. An ace by Leath and a blocked shot by Katelyn Horton helped the Vikings get the win.
In the second set, neither team had a lead larger than five points. A set-ending kill by Belle Ross gave North Pontotoc the win.
Leath served North Pontotoc to 11 consecutive points in the clinching third set. Seven of those points came on aces.
“They put us in a bind,” Gordon said. “We’d have some really good runs, then we’d have mishap, mishap, mishap. We just couldn’t find a way. We got frustrated.”
Kinzie Claire Waits led Myrtle with three aces and one kill. Kinsley Gordon had six kills and Kierstyn Shoops had two aces.
Myrtle’s added Breanna Smith, a former manager, to its lineup. She played in the JV and varsity matches. The Hawks played without middle blocker Charlize Williams, who missed the match with a back strain.